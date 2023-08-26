ONUS (ONUS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $56.80 million and $15.07 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58492508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.