Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

