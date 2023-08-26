Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Trading Down 2.1 %

OCGN stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang bought 200,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.