NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NXPI opened at $196.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

