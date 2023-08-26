Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 107,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 71,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
