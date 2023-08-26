Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 107,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 71,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

