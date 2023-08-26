Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 460.7% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 25,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

