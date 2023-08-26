Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 15,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 347,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 62.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 622,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 181,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

