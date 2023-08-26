Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 15,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
