NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $5,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

