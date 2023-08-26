Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

