Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
