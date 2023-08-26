Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.56. 436,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.