Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Review

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northland Power and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56

Northland Power presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.51%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $29.32, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northland Power and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -59.66 Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.51 -$104.49 million ($0.94) -25.29

Northland Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluence Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -5.54% -21.07% -6.66%

Summary

Northland Power beats Fluence Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

