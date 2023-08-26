Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Shares Up 1.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
