Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Shares Up 1.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.