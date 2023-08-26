Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.23. 4,838,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

