Nicholas Company Inc. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.7 %

OPCH stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.