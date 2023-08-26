Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,543,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,107 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

