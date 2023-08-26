Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.47% of ePlus worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 867,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,605 shares of company stock worth $1,674,098. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Stock Up 0.6 %

ePlus stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.70 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.