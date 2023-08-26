Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 6,565 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $268.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

