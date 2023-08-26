NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 50,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,655,652. NHMD has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get NHMD alerts:

About NHMD

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NHMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NHMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.