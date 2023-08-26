NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NewtekOne stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

