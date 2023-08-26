NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
