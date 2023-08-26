NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

