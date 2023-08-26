NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

