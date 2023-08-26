Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NBLY)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

NBLY opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The firm has a market cap of C$714.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.80. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$14.56 and a 12-month high of C$25.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neighbourly Pharmacy

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.