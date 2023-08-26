Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NBLY)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance
NBLY opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The firm has a market cap of C$714.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.80. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$14.56 and a 12-month high of C$25.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neighbourly Pharmacy
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neighbourly Pharmacy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.