Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 32.6% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $999,221.81 and approximately $72,935.61 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,754,058 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

