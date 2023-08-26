NBW Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 413,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 267,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,889,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $678,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

