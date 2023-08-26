Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,573 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

