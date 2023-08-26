Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,562,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 178.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

