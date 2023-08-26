Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $416.78 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

