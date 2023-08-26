Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,566.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $202.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

