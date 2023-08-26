Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Getty Realty worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Getty Realty Profile

