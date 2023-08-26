Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 519 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,997.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,872.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

