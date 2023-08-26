Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 22,521 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.