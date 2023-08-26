Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 5.38% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 14,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

