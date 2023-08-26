Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the July 31st total of 124,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.3 %

MULN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,722,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, CEO David Michery purchased 102,040 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

