Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the July 31st total of 124,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.3 %
MULN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,722,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
