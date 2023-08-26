M&T Bank Corp Sells 798 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

