M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

