M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average of $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

