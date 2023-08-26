M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 838.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $429.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average of $453.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

