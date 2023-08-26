M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

