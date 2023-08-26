M&T Bank Corp Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

