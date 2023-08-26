M&T Bank Corp Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $563.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.