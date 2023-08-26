M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,894 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.87 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

