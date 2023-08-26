M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $651.01 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

