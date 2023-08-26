M&T Bank Corp Buys 18,279 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.