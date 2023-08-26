Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.84 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

