Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.
Movado Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.84 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Movado Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Movado Group
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Movado Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.