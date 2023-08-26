Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Movado Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

