Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:TMFC)

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 32,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.