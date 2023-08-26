Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $334.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.20 and a 200-day moving average of $319.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

