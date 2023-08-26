Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.27. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 39,974 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

