Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Moncler stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

