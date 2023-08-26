Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.